Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

