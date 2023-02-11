Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

