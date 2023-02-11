Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.