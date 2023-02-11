Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $369,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 881,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 374,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.66 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

