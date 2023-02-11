Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

AMLP opened at $40.11 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

