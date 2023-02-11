Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

