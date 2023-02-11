Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,714 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hasbro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 34.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

