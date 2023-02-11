Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PEG opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

