Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $225.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $283.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.