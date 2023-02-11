Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,011,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Roblox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 40.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

