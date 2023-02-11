Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

