Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $49.90.

