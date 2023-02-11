Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 207 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $209.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

