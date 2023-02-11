Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 98 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XLG stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.79. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.