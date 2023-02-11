Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.