Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,171 shares of company stock worth $382,527. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $35.23 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.