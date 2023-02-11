Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.07. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 576,388 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

