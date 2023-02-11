Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $26.63. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 60,345 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.