Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $26.63. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 60,345 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

