PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $1,255,162.59 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.57 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after buying an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after buying an additional 152,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

