Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock worth $3,544,073 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

