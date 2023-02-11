Piper Sandler Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $84.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

VOYA opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Voya Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,745,000 after acquiring an additional 243,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.