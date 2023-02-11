Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $488,323.64 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.64 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

