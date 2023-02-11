Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CTO Sells $93,161.60 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CTO David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $93,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 98,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,596.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00.

On Friday, November 11th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.64 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.