Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Power Integrations in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Power Integrations’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,145. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 583,352 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,617,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

