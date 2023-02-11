Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 897 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.6 %

POWI stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 48.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

