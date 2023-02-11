PPL Co. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for PPL in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PPL by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,038,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,221,000 after buying an additional 566,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 92,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

