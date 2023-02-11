PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $104,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $57,798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

