Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.62% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 56,333.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

