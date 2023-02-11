Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

