Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PRU opened at $103.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

