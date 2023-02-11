Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,552,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $124.72.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

