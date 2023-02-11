Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its 200 day moving average is $321.98.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.