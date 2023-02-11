Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.59 and its 200 day moving average is $321.98.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
