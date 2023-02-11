Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $360.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

