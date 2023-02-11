Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

MDC stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 111,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

