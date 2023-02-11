Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman Sells 4,988 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $82,401.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,771,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

