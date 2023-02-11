Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
Rapid7 stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
