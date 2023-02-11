Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

