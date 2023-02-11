RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%.
RAPT stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.45. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.
In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $473,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Column Group LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter.
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
