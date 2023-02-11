Redburn Partners Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.