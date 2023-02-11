Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

VRNS stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

