Reshma P. Shetty Sells 151,769 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.1 %

DNA stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.