Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

