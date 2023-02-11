Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

