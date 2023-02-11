Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.19 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.

