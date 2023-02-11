Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

