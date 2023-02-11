Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $764,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

