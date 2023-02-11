Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

