Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 526,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 278,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 253,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
