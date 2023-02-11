Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $184,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

