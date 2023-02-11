Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $69,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also

